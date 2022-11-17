Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
113.23 USD   -3.29%
03:10aMeta Platforms appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head
RE
11/16Thousands of mink swarm northwest Ohio as police seek vandals that freed them
RE
11/16Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta Platforms appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

11/17/2022 | 03:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Meta Platforms appointed Sandhya Devanathan as its India head on Thursday, days after Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap Inc.

WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal also resigned earlier this week.

Devanathan's appointment comes at a time when Facebook is facing regulatory challenges in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration tightening laws governing Big Tech companies.

The company has for years faced criticism for doing little to curb the spread of fake news and hate speech in India.

Devanathan has been with Meta since 2016 and will move into her new role in January.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
