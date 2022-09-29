Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2022-09-29 pm EDT
136.38 USD   -3.70%
03:09pMeta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring - Bloomberg News
RE
10:01aTunisian tattoo artist revives Berber designs for new generation
RE
09:52aBrands blast Twitter for ads next to child pornography accounts
RE
Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring - Bloomberg News

09/29/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

(Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms will freeze hiring and further restructure amid an uncertain macroeconomic situation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's communication with employees.

Several tech companies have been forced to slash headcount in recent months as advertisers trim spending to prepare for a looming recession.

"I had hoped the economy would have more clearly stabilized by now, but from what we're seeing it doesn't yet seem like it has, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively," Zuckerberg told employees during a weekly Q&A session, Bloomberg News reported.

The social media company had cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% this year, Reuters reported in June.

Zuckerberg also said on Thursday that Meta would reduce budgets across most teams and that individual teams will have to resolve how to handle headcount changes, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

The company had confirmed hiring freezes in broad terms in May, but exact figures have not previously been reported.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 659 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 381 B 381 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-57.90%380 584
TWITTER, INC.0.07%33 045
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-27.62%29 177
MATCH GROUP, INC.-63.28%13 742
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-39.42%7 035
BUMBLE INC.-34.52%2 873