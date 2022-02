With the stock down 22.3% to $247.75 in pre-market trading on Thursday, short sellers were up $1.72 billion in mark-to-market profits, according to financial and analytics firm S3 Partners. That increased such short-seller profits to $2.14 billion for 2022, according to S3.

Shares of the owner of Facebook and Instagram were last down even more steeply in Thursday morning trade, last off 23.9% to $245.80.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)