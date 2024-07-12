By Sabela Ojea

Meta Platforms said that former President Donald Trump will no longer be subject to its account suspension penalties to ensure Americans can hear from the nominees for president ahead of the U.S. general election.

The social media company on Friday said that the decision comes as it assesses its responsibility to allow political expression with the Republican party convention taking place next week.

"In reaching this conclusion, we also considered that these penalties were a response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances, and have not had to be deployed," Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in an updated blog post.

Americans should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis, Meta added.

The news comes about a year and a half after Meta reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

