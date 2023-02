Feb 19 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc:

* META-THIS WEEK, STARTING TO ROLL OUT META VERIFIED-A SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE THAT LETS USERS VERIFY ACCOUNTS WITH GOVERNMENT ID, GET A BLUE BADGE

* META-META VERIFIED STARTS AT $11.99 / MONTH ON WEB OR $14.99 / MONTH ON IOS; WILL BE ROLLING OUT IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND THIS WEEK