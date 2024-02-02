META : Wedbush raises price target

February 02, 2024 at 09:10 am EST Share

Wedbush has reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating on Meta Platforms, with a price target raised from $420 to $520, the day after the company reported better-than-expected and better-than-consensus results, both on revenues and operating profit.



We are encouraged by impressive results and guidance, as the company continues to see strong engagement trends and improving monetization," says the broker, who is therefore revising his guidance for Meta.



Wedbush also highlights a $50 billion increase in its share repurchase authorization, bringing the total to around $81 billion, as well as the announcement of a cash dividend of $0.50 per share.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.