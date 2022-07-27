Log in
Meta and others tumble after hours as results point to weak economy

07/27/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

(Reuters) - Shares of several major U.S. companies tumbled in extended trade on Wednesday following poor quarterly results and forecasts that underscored fears about a potential recession.

Meta Platforms fell over 3% after the Facebook owner posted its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue and issued a gloomy forecast, echoing a warning last week from ad tech rival Snap.

Qualcomm dropped more than 2% after offering a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast that missed analysts' expectations as the mobile chipmaker braces for difficult economic conditions and a slowdown in smartphone demand.

ServiceNow slumped 6% after the business software seller cut its forecast for subscription revenues, blaming a stronger dollar. Cloud software heavyweight Salesforce lost over 2% after ServiceNow's report.

Wednesday's slew of late-day quarterly reports came after the Nasdaq rose 4% to post its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020.

Most of the Nasdaq's gains came after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected. Some investors viewed comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as signaling the Fed's fight to tame decades high inflation could be done by year-end.

Data due out on Thursday will show how much the U.S. economy expanded - or shrank - in the June quarter.

Also after the bell, Best Buy fell 2% after the electronics retailer warned of a deeper-than-expected drop in annual sales, showing that consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher interest rates, and curbing spending on discretionary items such as computers and TVs.

Teladoc Health, the fifth largest holding in star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, collapsed by 20% after the virtual healthcare company reported a quarterly loss of $3.1 billion, with almost all of that from writing down the value of its goodwill. That compared to a loss of $133 million in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARK INNOVATION ETF ACC - USD 6.69% 46.38 Delayed Quote.-54.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.69% 0.6993 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
BEST BUY CO., INC. 3.44% 74.49 Delayed Quote.-25.35%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.01% 1.21555 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.41% 0.77972 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.72% 1.01993 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012524 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 6.55% 169.58 Delayed Quote.-52.68%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 4.06% 12032.42 Real-time Quote.-26.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.38% 0.62631 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
QUALCOMM, INC. 2.30% 153.42 Delayed Quote.-17.99%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 5.77% 180.3 Delayed Quote.-32.92%
SERVICENOW INC. 6.10% 448.6 Delayed Quote.-34.86%
TELADOC HEALTH, INC. 7.59% 43.24 Delayed Quote.-56.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 B - -
Net income 2022 31 264 M - -
Net cash 2022 49 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 474 B 474 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 169,58 $
Average target price 260,17 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-52.68%445 082
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY17.49%46 289
TWITTER, INC.-8.98%30 276
MATCH GROUP, INC.-48.24%19 549
BUMBLE INC.-3.22%4 244
GREE, INC.-1.42%1 058