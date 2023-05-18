Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:31 2023-05-18 pm EDT
242.50 USD   +0.01%
Top Stories at Midday: Walmart Delivers; SCOTUS Keeps 230 Protections Intact; Fed Officials Rule Out June Pause
MT
12:10pMeta announces AI training and inference chip project
RE
11:22aWhen the narrative is stronger than fundamentals on stock markets
MS
Meta announces AI training and inference chip project

05/18/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Meta Platforms on Thursday shared new details on projects it was pursuing to make its data centers better suited to supporting artificial intelligence work, including a custom chip "family" that it said it was developing in-house.

The Facebook and Instagram owner said in a series of blog posts that it designed a first-generation chip in 2020 as part of the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) program, which was aimed at improving efficiency for the recommendations models it uses to serve ads and other content in news feeds.

Reuters previously reported that the company was not planning to deploy its first in-house AI chip widely and was already working on a successor. The blog posts portrayed the first MTIA chip as a learning opportunity.

"From this initial program, we have learned invaluable lessons that we are incorporating into our roadmap," it wrote.

The first MTIA chip was focused exclusively on an AI process called inference, in which algorithms trained on huge amounts of data make judgments about whether to show, say, a dance video or a cat meme as the next post in a user's feed, the posts said.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on deployment timelines or elaborate on the company's plans to develop chips that could train the models as well.

Meta has been engaged in a massive project to upgrade its AI infrastructure this past year, after executives realized it lacked the hardware and software needed to support demand from product teams building AI-powered features.

As part of that, the company scrapped plans for a large-scale rollout of an in-house inference chip and started work on a more ambitious chip capable of performing both training and inference, according to the Reuters reporting.

Meta acknowledged in its blog posts that its first MTIA chip stumbled with high-complexity AI models, although it said the chip handled low- and medium-complexity models more efficiently than competitor chips.

The MTIA chip also used only 25 watts of power - a fraction of what market-leading chips from suppliers such as Nvidia Corp consume - and used an open-source chip architecture called RISC-V, Meta said.

In addition to detailing its chip work, Meta provided an update on plans to redesign its data centers around more modern AI-oriented networking and cooling systems, saying it would break ground on its first such facility this year.

The new design would be 31% cheaper and could be built twice as quickly as the company's current data centers, an employee said in a video explaining the changes.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in New York and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Katie Paul and Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.06% 242.72 Delayed Quote.101.50%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.48% 315.5985 Delayed Quote.106.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 494 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 621 B 621 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
EV / Sales 2024 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
