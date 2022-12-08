Meta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality

(Recasts to reflect FTC's opening arguments, adds lawyer's
SAN JOSE, Calif./ WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The
Biden administration on Thursday kicked off a high-profile trial
to try to prevent Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc
from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.
The FTC sued in July to stop the deal, saying Meta's
acquisition of Within would "tend to create a monopoly" in the
market for virtual reality (VR) fitness apps. It has asked the
judge to order a preliminary injunction that would halt the
proposed transaction.
In an opening statement, FTC lawyer Abby Dennis said the
Within acquisition was part of Meta's bid to acquire new and
more diverse virtual reality users, including customers of the
company's popular subscription-based virtual reality workout app
Supernatural, who tend to be older females.
That would complement Meta's existing virtual reality users,
who tend to skew young and male, Dennis added.
“Meta could have chosen to use all its vast resources and
capabilities to build its own dedicated VR fitness app, and it
was planning on doing that before it acquired Within," Dennis
said.
The trial will serve as a test of the FTC's bid to head off
what it sees as a repeat of the company buying its way to
dominance, this time in the nascent virtual and augmented
reality markets.
The FTC is separately trying to force Meta to unwind two
previous acquisitions, Instagram and WhatsApp, in a lawsuit
filed in 2020. Both were in relatively new markets at the time
the companies were purchased.
A government victory could crimp Meta's ability to maneuver
in an area of emerging technology that Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg has identified as the "next generation of computing."
If blocked from making acquisitions in the space, Meta would
face greater pressure to produce its own hit apps and would give
up the gains - in terms of revenue, talent, data and control -
associated with bringing innovative developers in-house.
Within developed Supernatural, which it advertises as a
"complete fitness service" with "expert coaches," "beautiful
destinations" and "workouts choreographed to the best music
available."
It is available only on Meta's Quest devices, which are
headsets offering immersive digital visuals and audio that
market research firm IDC estimates capture 90% of global
shipments in the virtual reality hardware market.
The majority of the more than 400 apps available in the
Quest app store are produced by external developers. Meta owns
the most popular virtual reality app in the Quest app store,
Beat Saber, which it acquired in 2019.
Meta argued that the FTC did a poor job of defining the
relevant market and that it competes with a whole range of
fitness content, not just VR-dedicated fitness apps.
It also said that the FTC underestimated the competition in
the market for VR-dedicated fitness apps.
The social media company agreed to buy Within in October
2021, a day after changing its name from Facebook to Meta,
signalling its ambition to build an immersive virtual
environment known as the metaverse.
Meta did not disclose the price tag for the deal but tech
publication the Information reported that it was about $400
million.
Zuckerberg will be a witness in the trial. Other potential
witnesses are Within CEO Chris Milk and Meta Chief Technology
Officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs the company's
metaverse-oriented Reality Labs unit.
The trial is at the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California.
In addition to defending the Within acquisition, Zuckerberg
is expected to be questioned about the Facebook parent's
strategy for its VR business, as well as the company's plans to
support third-party developers, according to a court document.
