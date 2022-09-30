Meta board approves personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on
Friday its board had approved providing personal security
services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg,
citing "continuing threats to her safety".
The company, however, did not elaborate on the threats that
Sandberg, one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley,
faces. It expects to continue to pay for security services at
her residences and during her personal travel from Oct. 1 till
June 30 next year.
Sandberg, a close associate of Meta's Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg, said in June she would depart the social media giant
after a 14-year stint when she led the company's
often-criticized ads-based business model.
Under Sandberg, the company was also buffeted by revelations
in 2018 that U.K. consultancy Cambridge Analytica had improperly
acquired data on millions of its U.S. users to target election
advertising.
The same year, U.N. human rights investigators said the use
of Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that
fueled violence against the Rohingya community in Myanmar.
Sandberg will no longer be an employee after Sept. 30 but
will remain on its board, the Facebook-owner said in a
regulatory filing.
Previously, Meta has spent heavily on the security of its
top executives. Last year, the company spent $26.8 million for
the personal security and private aircraft of Zuckerberg, it
revealed in April.
