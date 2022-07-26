Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07 2022-07-26 pm EDT
160.55 USD   -3.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta bumps prices of Quest 2 headsets ahead of successor release

07/26/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
July 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it would raise the prices of its Meta Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset by about $100 from August, even as the company prepares to launch a successor headset later this year.

With its rebrand in November last year, Meta has doubled down on metaverse and VR. It recently announced upgrades to its VR platform, Horizon Worlds, and opened a physical store for users to demo the headsets.

Meta said the 128-gigabyte and 256-gigabyte versions of Quest 2 will retail for $399.99 and $499.99, respectively. It also bumped prices for some accessories and refurbished units.

"We're making a change that will help us continue to invest for the long term and keep driving the VR industry forward," Meta said in a statement, adding that users have spent over $1 billion on Meta Quest apps.

Meta said it will launch a new high-end VR headset, code-named Project Cambria, later this year, without mentioning a date or device specifications.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc is said to be working on its own VR headset, according to reports. (https://reut.rs/3baXvJJ)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 B - -
Net income 2022 31 256 M - -
Net cash 2022 49 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 466 B 466 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 166,65 $
Average target price 261,64 $
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-50.45%466 056
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY17.49%45 552
TWITTER, INC.-7.82%30 199
MATCH GROUP, INC.-46.05%20 377
BUMBLE INC.-0.35%4 370
GREE, INC.-1.65%1 055