Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:14:06 2023-03-30 pm EDT
207.88 USD   +0.02%
05:55pMeta defeats photo app's antitrust case in US court
RE
03:45pRoku to Cut 6% of Workforce Under Restructuring Plan
MT
03:44pBipartisan US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta defeats photo app's antitrust case in US court

03/30/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc that alleged its Facebook social media business drove a now-defunct photo software application startup out of business in violation of federal antitrust law.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, New York, federal court said in her 67-page order that Phhhoto Inc had failed to timely bring its claims under relevant U.S. antitrust law that sets a four-year window and under New York state competition provisions that have a three-year statute of limitation.

"Phhhoto has failed in its 69-page amended complaint of 222 paragraphs to allege sufficient facts that cure the untimeliness of all of its federal claims," Matsumoto wrote. She said, "no exception applies to toll the limitations periods."

The court declined to allow Phhhoto to fine-tune its case and bring another complaint.

Lawyers for Phhhoto at plaintiffs' firm Hausfeld did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson described the suit as "meritless."

Phhhoto launched in 2014, providing an app that said it "created a five-frame, looping video." Meta two years earlier had acquired photo-sharing app Instagram for $1 billion.

Phhhoto's lawsuit, filed in 2021, alleged Facebook aimed to "crush" the photo-sharing application, which called itself in court filings "an innovative nascent competitor."

"Meta used its control of critical infrastructure to degrade the quality of Phhhoto's content and the performance of its app, as well as to mislead and harm consumers," Phhhoto's attorneys told the court.

Facebook denied any anticompetitive conduct.

The case was among several actions accusing Facebook of violating competition law.

Facebook is defending against claims from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., federal court that the company abused its personal social networking dominance.

The case is Phhhoto Inc v Meta Platforms, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-06159.

For Phhhoto: Scott Martin of Hausfeld

For Meta: Aaron Panner of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

By Mike Scarcella


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:55pMeta defeats photo app's antitrust case in US court
RE
03:45pRoku to Cut 6% of Workforce Under Restructuring Plan
MT
03:44pBipartisan US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout
RE
10:10aCredit Suisse Raises Meta Platforms' Price Target to $251 From $220, Adjusts Estimates,..
MT
09:25aMeta to Allow EU Users Opt Out of Some Targeted Ads
MT
09:05aMeta rolls out long-sought tools to separate ads from harmful content
RE
08:55aMeta to Allow European Users to Opt Out of Targeted Ads
MT
08:54aThe Nasdaq is on fire
MS
07:27aStreaming device maker Roku to cut 200 jobs in second round of layoffs
RE
05:39aMeta explores ban on political ads in Europe - FT
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 857 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 532 B 532 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 205,35 $
Average target price 223,92 $
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.70.64%532 399
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-20.83%31 043
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP0.24%14 069
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.59%10 941
WEIBO CORPORATION2.41%4 764
BUMBLE INC.-4.51%2 616
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer