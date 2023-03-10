Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
179.51 USD   -1.20%
03/10Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm
RE
03/10Canada parliament questions Google execs over news-blocking test
RE
03/10Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm

03/10/2023 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it is exploring strategic alternatives for customer service company Kustomer that it acquired in a process ending last year.

"We are currently exploring strategic alternatives for Kustomer and will continue to support Kustomer's product and customer base throughout this process," the Facebook owner said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without providing additional details on the alternatives.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news on Friday, said Meta is planning to divest Kustomer as it looks to looks to refocus on its core business, citing the company and people familiar with the planned deal.

Kustomer sells CRM software for businesses to communicate with consumers by phone, email, text messages, WhatsApp, Instagram and other channels. It had seen a usage soar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meta has made the decision to focus on its fastest growing business messaging offerings, including the monetization opportunity for WhatsApp in light of the company's "efficiency efforts," the company said.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur, Rishabh Jaiswal and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
03/10Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm
RE
03/10Canada parliament questions Google execs over news-blocking test
RE
03/10Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ
RE
03/10Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ
RE
03/10SVB turmoil a sign of pain coming from end of easy-cash era
RE
03/10UK Competition Watchdog Combines Google Probes; Closes Investigation into Google, Meta ..
MT
03/10Meta Reportedly Mulls Decentralized Social Network for Text Updates
MT
03/10DeSantis, Trump to collide in key state of Iowa
RE
03/10Meta explores potential Twitter rival
RE
03/10Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 095 M - -
Net cash 2023 27 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 465 B 465 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
EV / Sales 2024 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 179,51 $
Average target price 210,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.49.17%465 405
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-25.26%29 305
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-10.27%12 594
MATCH GROUP, INC.-14.46%10 237
WEIBO CORPORATION-13.28%4 034
BUMBLE INC.-7.27%2 523