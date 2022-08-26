Log in
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
161.78 USD   -4.15%
Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company

08/26/2022 | 06:56pm EDT
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's chief of its virtual reality social platform Horizon, the main gateway for accessing the metaverse that the company is pouring billions of dollars into building, is leaving for a new opportunity, he told Reuters on Friday.

A spokesman for Facebook-owner Meta confirmed the departure of Vice President Vivek Sharma and said his team would report directly to Vishal Shah, vice president of Metaverse.

Sharma declined to elaborate.

Sharma was responsible for developing the persistent, immersive virtual environment that users experience when inside Meta's metaverse, primarily accessible via the company's virtual reality devices such as its Oculus headsets.

Although the business associated with the company's virtual worlds is still nascent, the aim is to make those worlds the main place where brands and third-party developers can reach Meta's user base if the metaverse takes off.

Platforms created by Sharma's team include Horizon Worlds, an expansive VR world-building platform, and Horizon Venues, which is focused on virtual events.

Horizon Workrooms, a virtual conferencing technology aimed at business customers, is run by Meta's enterprise-focused "home and work" division.

Sharma's departure comes on the heels of an embarrassing episode for Meta involving Horizon Worlds, in which critics mocked the graphics quality of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's avatar after he posted a screenshot of it on Facebook.

Zuckerberg posted a second image days later showing a more sophisticated avatar. He acknowledged that the earlier image was "pretty basic" and promised "major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon."

Sharma, who has been with Meta for more than five years, was previously vice president of product for Facebook Gaming and Facebook Marketplace. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 693 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 B 435 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 161,78 $
Average target price 223,03 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-51.90%434 792
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.80%40 362
TWITTER, INC.-6.39%31 364
MATCH GROUP, INC.-56.24%17 027
BUMBLE INC.-21.18%3 608
GREE, INC.3.31%1 109