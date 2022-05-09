Meta mulls reducing money it gives news organizations - The Information

The social media giant has noticed that fewer people have been clicking on links to news articles since Donald Trump left office, the report added, citing the people.

The Instagram parent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta last week said it was slowing the growth of its workforce after recording its slowest revenue growth in a decade and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said it would scale back costs.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)