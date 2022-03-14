Meta narrows guidance to prohibit calls for death of a head of state

March 14 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms
said on Sunday that it is further narrowing its content
moderation policy for Ukraine to prohibit calls for the death of
a head of state, according to an internal company post seen by
Reuters.
The move came after Reuters reported last week that Meta was
temporarily allowing some posts on Facebook and Instagram
calling for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
After the Reuters report, Meta said on Friday that a
temporary change in its content policy, only applicable for
Ukraine, was needed to let users voice opposition to Russia's
attack. On the same day, Russia opened a criminal case against
the social media firm.
"We are now narrowing the focus to make it explicitly clear
in the guidance that it is never to be interpreted as condoning
violence against Russians in general," Meta global affairs
President Nick Clegg wrote in a post on the company's internal
platform on Sunday that was seen by Reuters.
"We also do not permit calls to assassinate a head of
state...So, in order to remove any ambiguity about our stance,
we are further narrowing our guidance to make explicit that we
are not allowing calls for the death of a head of state on our
platforms," Clegg said.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
outside regular business hours.
"These are difficult decisions. Circumstances in Ukraine are
fast moving. We try to think through all the consequences, and
we keep our guidance under constant review because the context
is always evolving," Clegg said.
There would be no change to policies on hate speech as far
as the Russian people are concerned, he said.
"Meta stands against Russophobia. We have no tolerance for
calls for genocide, ethnic cleansing, or any kind of
discrimination, harassment, or violence towards Russians on our
platform," he added.
Clegg wrote that Meta plans to refer the way in which it
adapted the guidance it provides to content moderators to the
independent oversight board, which was set up to help the
platform answer some of the most difficult questions around
freedom of expression.
Russia's communications regulator has imposed restrictions
on Meta's Instagram, effective Monday. Meta had previously
restricted access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik
on its platforms across the European Union.
