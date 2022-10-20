Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45 2022-10-20 am EDT
135.61 USD   +1.78%
10:35aMeta oversight board can now apply warning screens on content
RE
10:11aBanks, Big Tech seek clearer guidance on combating scams
RE
09:35aAfrica Union decries 'repression' of Chad protests in which three people die
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta oversight board can now apply warning screens on content

10/20/2022 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's independent oversight board said on Thursday that starting this month it can decide on applying warning screens, marking content as "disturbing" or "sensitive".

The board, which already has the ability to review user appeals to remove content, said it would be able to make binding decisions to apply a warning screen when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content", including to photos and videos.

Separately in its quarterly transparency report, the board said it received 347,000 appeals from Facebook and Instagram users around the world during the second quarter ended June 30.

"Since we started accepting appeals two years ago, we have received nearly two million appeals from users around the world," the board report said.

"This demonstrates the ongoing demand from users to appeal Meta's content moderation decisions to an independent body."

The oversight board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals, but it can also advise on site policies.

Last month, it objected to Facebook's removal of a newspaper report about the Taliban that it considered positive, backing users' freedom of expression and saying the tech company relied too heavily on automated moderation.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:35aMeta oversight board can now apply warning screens on content
RE
10:11aBanks, Big Tech seek clearer guidance on combating scams
RE
09:35aAfrica Union decries 'repression' of Chad protests in which three people die
RE
09:29aTwists and turns
MS
08:06aS&P 500, Dow futures up after positive forecasts from IBM, AT&T
RE
08:05aUK Conservative lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Liz Truss
RE
07:51aAmazon faces $1 billion lawsuit in UK for 'favouring its own products'
RE
06:57aKULR Technology Is "Off To The Races" With Andretti Team Representation At 2023 Indy 50..
AQ
05:37aAnalyst recommendations: Ally Financial, American Water, Dominio..
MS
01:48aReports shed new light on last hours of S.Korean slain by North in 2020
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 B - -
Net income 2022 26 739 M - -
Net cash 2022 43 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 358 B 358 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 133,23 $
Average target price 214,69 $
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-60.39%358 062
TWITTER, INC.19.92%39 601
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-33.87%26 096
MATCH GROUP, INC.-66.18%12 658
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-44.38%6 458
WEIBO CORPORATION-58.91%3 011