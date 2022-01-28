Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta pauses new users from joining analytics tool CrowdTangle

01/28/2022 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are seen in this illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc has paused new users from joining its social media tracking tool CrowdTangle due to staffing constraints.

Meta, which disbanded the CrowdTangle team last year, has been under pressure to provide greater transparency into its platforms. 

CrowdTangle founder and CEO Brandon Silverman left Facebook last year. 

The tool is used by organizations and individuals to follow, analyze and report on public content available on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

CrowdTangle was recently moved to a new data and transparency team, which is working through staffing transitions and considerations, a Meta spokesperson said.

"We are pausing the ability for people to join CrowdTangle while we work through some staffing constraints," the spokesperson added.

New users can still get added to existing company accounts on the tracking tool, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01/28Meta pauses new users from joining analytics tool CrowdTangle
RE
01/28Global Calendar For Week Ending February 4
MT
01/28Italy's parties look to female presidential candidate after rightist flop
RE
01/28Meta Platforms to Post 'Slight' Q4 Beat Amid Tough Ad Targeting Environment, Supply Cha..
MT
01/28META PLATFORMS : Recapping Our Privacy Efforts on Data Privacy Day
PU
01/28FB Financial Increases Quarterly Dividend 18% to $0.13 a Share, Payable Feb. 22 to Shar..
MT
01/28Pope says fake news, disinformation on COVID, is human rights violation
RE
01/28Facebook abandons crypto ambitions with diem asset sale.
AQ
01/27Dozens of U.S. states say Apple stifles competition; back 'Fortnite' maker
RE
01/27META PLATFORMS : Updates to End-to-End Encrypted Chats on Messenger
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 946 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 839 B 839 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 301,71 $
Average target price 402,04 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-10.30%819 618
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY14.50%44 896
MATCH GROUP, INC.-17.41%30 149
TWITTER, INC.-18.39%27 008
BUMBLE INC.-17.42%3 461
GREE, INC.2.60%1 300