Meta plans new overview for Facebook, Instagram users, German regulator says

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said
Meta plans to introduce a new overview for users of its
platforms Facebook and Instagram, in a step towards allaying
anti-trust concerns following years of discussions with the
regulator.
Meta's accounts center will allow users to make "a largely
free and informed decision" about whether they want to use
accounts such as Instagram and Facebook in combination or
separately, the office said.
"We have updated the Meta account overview to show more
transparently how our services work together and give people
more control over these features," a Meta spokesperson said.
The company will continue to work constructively with the
authority, the spokesperson added.
In 2019, the cartel office sought to ban Meta - then
Facebook - from combining user data from several sources without
users' consent.
This prompted years of legal wrangling. The European Union's
top court is expected to weigh in on the matter in July.
The new feature offered by Meta to manage accounts revises a
previous plan that the cartel office described as "seriously
deficient" and which it said did not inform consumers in a
neutral or transparent way.
The office said its most recent assessment was based on
standards developed in 2019 and that it therefore could not rule
out that stricter requirements may be needed to satisfy German
competition law.
Germany is keeping close watch over Meta after the regulator
deemed it of "paramount significance for competition across
markets," a classification which gives the regulator more leeway
to curb digital companies' market power.
