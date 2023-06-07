Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:54 2023-06-06 pm EDT
271.54 USD   +0.15%
06:23aMeta plans new overview for Facebook, Instagram users, German regulator says
RE
06/06War zone villagers flee after massive Ukraine dam destroyed
RE
06/06US stocks end up as Fed, CPI loom large next week
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta plans new overview for Facebook, Instagram users, German regulator says

06/07/2023 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said Meta plans to introduce a new overview for users of its platforms Facebook and Instagram, in a step towards allaying anti-trust concerns following years of discussions with the regulator.

Meta's accounts center will allow users to make "a largely free and informed decision" about whether they want to use accounts such as Instagram and Facebook in combination or separately, the office said.

"We have updated the Meta account overview to show more transparently how our services work together and give people more control over these features," a Meta spokesperson said.

The company will continue to work constructively with the authority, the spokesperson added.

In 2019, the cartel office sought to ban Meta - then Facebook - from combining user data from several sources without users' consent.

This prompted years of legal wrangling. The European Union's top court is expected to weigh in on the matter in July.

The new feature offered by Meta to manage accounts revises a previous plan that the cartel office described as "seriously deficient" and which it said did not inform consumers in a neutral or transparent way.

The office said its most recent assessment was based on standards developed in 2019 and that it therefore could not rule out that stricter requirements may be needed to satisfy German competition law.

Germany is keeping close watch over Meta after the regulator deemed it of "paramount significance for competition across markets," a classification which gives the regulator more leeway to curb digital companies' market power. (Reporting by Rachel More; writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
06:23aMeta plans new overview for Facebook, Instagram users, German regulator says
RE
06/06War zone villagers flee after massive Ukraine dam destroyed
RE
06/06US stocks end up as Fed, CPI loom large next week
RE
06/06Reddit to lay off about 5% of its workforce
RE
06/06EU's Breton cites telcos' investment gap for Big Tech network fee push
RE
06/06Apple buys AR headset startup Mira - The Verge
RE
06/06US stocks mixed as Fed, CPI loom large next week
RE
06/06S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as banks advance; Fed meet in focus
RE
06/06Heatwave in Bangladesh leads to school closures, power cuts
RE
06/06Apple's Vision Pro an impressive headset with few likely buyers, analysts say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 495 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 695 B 695 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
EV / Sales 2024 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 271,12 $
Average target price 270,90 $
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.125.52%694 808
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-20.90%31 059
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-7.25%12 866
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.27%11 060
WEIBO CORPORATION-24.37%3 402
BUMBLE INC.-18.67%2 355
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer