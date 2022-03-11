Meta platforms' oversight board says context is important for content policies, enforcement

March 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc has briefed
its Oversight Board on how the company is responding to the
Russian invasion of Ukraine, the board said in a tweet.
"A critical part of ensuring free expression and human
rights online is to have content policies and enforcement that
recognize the context in which speech is shared," said the
board, which reviews Meta's approach to content moderation.
The statement follows Reuters reporting that Meta is making
exceptions to its rules around violent speech to allow certain
calls for harm to Russian soldiers and others when the context
involves the Ukraine invasion.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Jonathan Oatis)