Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta platforms' oversight board says context is important for content policies, enforcement

03/11/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc has briefed its Oversight Board on how the company is responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the board said in a tweet.

"A critical part of ensuring free expression and human rights online is to have content policies and enforcement that recognize the context in which speech is shared," said the board, which reviews Meta's approach to content moderation.

The statement follows Reuters reporting that Meta is making exceptions to its rules around violent speech to allow certain calls for harm to Russian soldiers and others when the context involves the Ukraine invasion. (Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.60% 190.17 Delayed Quote.-41.96%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:02pNasdaq, S&P 500 slip as tech drags at end of choppy week
RE
12:53pTOP WRAP 10-Russian forces regroup on outskirts of Kyiv after setbacks
RE
12:52pMeta platforms' oversight board says context is important for content policies, enforce..
RE
10:58aRussian Committee Initiates Criminal Case Against Meta
MT
10:49aMeta Faces Criminal Case Launched by Russia Over Death, Violence Calls on Its Platforms
MT
10:35aFacebook, Google defend advertising deal investigated by EU, UK watchdogs
RE
10:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:05aSilver Bullet Mines Corp. Is First Mining Company in the Metaverse
AQ
09:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's roller coaster week continues
07:46aEuropean Commission, UK's Competition Watchdog Investigating Google, Meta's 'Jedi Blue'..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 871 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 531 B 531 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 195,21 $
Average target price 328,69 $
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-41.96%531 350
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-4.03%40 244
TWITTER, INC.-21.06%27 260
MATCH GROUP, INC.-28.23%27 063
BUMBLE INC.-31.36%3 003
GREE, INC.13.81%1 436