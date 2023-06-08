Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
264.58 USD   +0.37%
05:18pMeta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
RE
04:00pBehold Wall Street's new bull market, maybe
RE
03:40pMeta previews generative AI chatbot planned for Whatsapp and Messenger at company all-hands
RE
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms

06/08/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.

Company executives speaking at an all-hands meeting also demonstrated a coming Instagram feature that could modify user photos via text prompts and another that could create emoji stickers for messaging services, according to a summary of the session provided by a Meta spokesperson.

The showcase provided the first concrete indications of how the social media giant is planning to make its own generative AI tools available to its 3.8 billion monthly users, months after competitors like Google, Microsoft and Snapchat announced a rush of launches of such tools in their products.

Meta has yet to roll out any consumer-facing generative AI products, although it

announced last month

that it was working with a small group of advertisers to test tools that use AI to generate image backgrounds and variations of written copy for their ad campaigns.

The company has also been reorganizing its AI divisions and spending heavily to

whip its infrastructure into shape

, after determining early last year that it lacked the hardware and software capacity to support its AI product needs.

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees at the session on Thursday that advancements in generative AI in the last year had now made it possible for the company to build the technology "into every single one of our products."

In addition to the consumer-facing tools, executives at the meeting also announced a productivity assistant for employees called Metamate that could answer queries and perform tasks based on information gleaned from internal company systems. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.29% 122.14 Delayed Quote.44.29%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.37% 264.58 Delayed Quote.125.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.58% 325.26 Delayed Quote.34.84%
SNAP INC. -1.47% 10.04 Delayed Quote.13.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 539 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 676 B 676 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,15x
EV / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 263,60 $
Average target price 270,99 $
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.125.30%675 536
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-17.73%32 309
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-7.97%12 765
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.23%10 949
WEIBO CORPORATION-23.74%3 430
BUMBLE INC.-17.58%2 387
