Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta
Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a
series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like
chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse
using different personas.
Company executives speaking at an all-hands meeting also
demonstrated a coming Instagram feature that could modify user
photos via text prompts and another that could create emoji
stickers for messaging services, according to a summary of the
session provided by a Meta spokesperson.
The showcase provided the first concrete indications of
how the social media giant is planning to make its own
generative AI tools available to its 3.8 billion monthly users,
months after competitors like Google, Microsoft and Snapchat
announced a rush of launches of such tools in their products.
Meta has yet to roll out any consumer-facing generative
AI products, although it
announced last month
that it was working with a small group of advertisers to
test tools that use AI to generate image backgrounds and
variations of written copy for their ad campaigns.
The company has also been reorganizing its AI divisions
and spending heavily to
whip its infrastructure into shape
, after determining early last year that it lacked the
hardware and software capacity to support its AI product needs.
Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees at
the session on Thursday that advancements in generative AI in
the last year had now made it possible for the company to build
the technology "into every single one of our products."
In addition to the consumer-facing tools, executives at
the meeting also announced a productivity assistant for
employees called Metamate that could answer queries and perform
tasks based on information gleaned from internal company
systems.
