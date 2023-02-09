Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37:13 2023-02-09 pm EST
178.61 USD   -2.63%
02:19pMeta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram
RE
12:49pFacebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case
RE
12:47pMeta restores Donald Trump's Facebook page
RE
Meta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

02/09/2023 | 02:19pm EST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc has restored former U.S. President Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed on Thursday, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta in January said it would lift Trump's suspension "in the coming weeks" and would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again.

Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024. He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub, Kanishka Singh and Sheila Dang; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 24 850 M - -
Net cash 2023 27 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 476 B 476 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 183,43 $
Average target price 206,31 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.52.43%475 568
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-12.03%34 475
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP0.72%14 137
MATCH GROUP, INC.15.52%13 387
WEIBO CORPORATION20.82%5 620
BUMBLE INC.25.37%3 422