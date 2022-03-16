Meta rolls out parental supervision tools on Instagram

March 16 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc
will allow parents to track how much time their children
are spending on Instagram and will soon roll out parental
supervision features on Quest virtual reality headsets, the
company said on Wednesday.
The new parental controls are part of Meta's promise to
protect children using its social media apps, after a
whistleblower leaked internal documents that showed the company
was aware that Instagram caused body image problems for some
teenage girls.
The uproar resulting from the leaked documents led to Adam
Mosseri, head of Instagram, testifying before Congress in
December, where he was grilled about children's safety online.
The Instagram supervision tools will be available in the
United States beginning Wednesday and will roll out globally
over the coming months, Meta said.
Parents will be able to view what accounts their children
follow and can set time limits for how long their kids spend on
the app.
In May, Meta will launch a dashboard that includes
supervision tools for its Quest headsets and will automatically
block teens from downloading age-inappropriate apps on Quest.
Parental supervision on both Instagram and Quest will
require consent from teens, Meta said in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2022/03/parental-supervision-tools-instagram-vr.
The company added it plans to eventually allow parents to
oversee their kids' activities across all of Meta's services
from one central place.
