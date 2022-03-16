Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/16 01:13:42 pm EDT
198.65 USD   +3.45%
01:00pMeta rolls out parental supervision tools on Instagram
RE
11:29aRussians to launch 'Rossgram' photo-share app after Instagram blocked
RE
09:08aMETA PLATFORMS : Introducing VR Parental Supervision Tools on Quest
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta rolls out parental supervision tools on Instagram

03/16/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 16 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc will allow parents to track how much time their children are spending on Instagram and will soon roll out parental supervision features on Quest virtual reality headsets, the company said on Wednesday.

The new parental controls are part of Meta's promise to protect children using its social media apps, after a whistleblower leaked internal documents that showed the company was aware that Instagram caused body image problems for some teenage girls.

The uproar resulting from the leaked documents led to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, testifying before Congress in December, where he was grilled about children's safety online.

The Instagram supervision tools will be available in the United States beginning Wednesday and will roll out globally over the coming months, Meta said.

Parents will be able to view what accounts their children follow and can set time limits for how long their kids spend on the app.

In May, Meta will launch a dashboard that includes supervision tools for its Quest headsets and will automatically block teens from downloading age-inappropriate apps on Quest.

Parental supervision on both Instagram and Quest will require consent from teens, Meta said in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2022/03/parental-supervision-tools-instagram-vr.

The company added it plans to eventually allow parents to oversee their kids' activities across all of Meta's services from one central place.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:00pMeta rolls out parental supervision tools on Instagram
RE
11:29aRussians to launch 'Rossgram' photo-share app after Instagram blocked
RE
09:08aMETA PLATFORMS : Introducing VR Parental Supervision Tools on Quest
PU
09:08aMETA PLATFORMS : Introducing Family Center and Parental Supervision Tools on Instagram and..
PU
07:32aRussian developers to launch photo-sharing app after Instagram blocked
RE
07:10aUP SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Alibaba Poised to Surge
MT
03/15Meta Platforms' Irish Unit Fined Over 2018 Violations of European Union Privacy Rules
MT
03/15TRACKINSIGHT : Rise of Metaverse ETFs as they march into Europe
TI
03/15Irish watchdog fines Meta 17 million euros for data breach
RE
03/15Ireland Fines Meta Platforms $19 Million for Data Protection Infringements
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 822 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 523 B 523 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 192,03 $
Average target price 327,79 $
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-42.91%522 695
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY4.93%30 559
TWITTER, INC.-21.40%27 141
MATCH GROUP, INC.-33.78%24 970
BUMBLE INC.-32.87%2 937
GREE, INC.-2.72%1 205