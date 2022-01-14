Meta's Oculus Unit Under FTC-Led Antitrust Probe, Bloomberg Reports

--Meta Platforms Inc.'s Oculus unit is being investigated by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states over whether it engaged in anti-competitive practices, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

--The FTC and several state attorneys general have questioned third-party developers as part of the probe, Bloomberg said.

--The FTC declined comment, Bloomberg said, while Meta couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

