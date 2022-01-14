Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Meta's Oculus Unit Under FTC-Led Antitrust Probe, Bloomberg Reports

01/14/2022 | 03:21pm EST
--Meta Platforms Inc.'s Oculus unit is being investigated by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states over whether it engaged in anti-competitive practices, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

--The FTC and several state attorneys general have questioned third-party developers as part of the probe, Bloomberg said.

--The FTC declined comment, Bloomberg said, while Meta couldn't be immediately reached for comment.


Full story:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-14/meta-s-oculus-unit-faces-ftc-led-probe-of-competition-practices?srnd=premium-europe&sref=cvDKYV7o


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1521ET

Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 932 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 908 B 908 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 326,48 $
Average target price 402,68 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-2.93%908 189
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY18.60%46 601
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.84%34 876
TWITTER, INC.-10.46%30 887
BUMBLE INC.-3.75%4 212
NEW WORK SE0.46%1 408