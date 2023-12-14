By Mauro Orru



Meta Platforms rolled out Threads in Europe, months after the Facebook and Instagram parent launched the microblogging app in the U.S.

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch Thursday on Threads, writing that "we're opening Threads to more countries in Europe."

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta planned to launch Threads in Europe in December in its largest market expansion since its debut in July.

Upon its initial launch, Threads became available to most markets worldwide, but Meta withheld launching in the European Union because of the bloc's regulations for online services, which are among the toughest in the world.

