Feb 22 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' oversight board said on Thursday it would include social media platform Threads under its purview, expanding its scope for the first time to bring in better, more accountable decisions. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
