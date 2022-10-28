Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:48 2022-10-28 pm EDT
99.03 USD   +1.11%
04:46pS&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
04:40pFB Financial Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.13 a Share, Payable Nov. 23 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 9
MT
04:37pMeta's oversight board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta's social media apps down for thousands of users - Downdetector

10/28/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Meta logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts.

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp had faced a global outage just earlier this week, which was later resolved.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
04:46pS&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
04:40pFB Financial Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.13 a Share, Payable Nov. 23 to Sha..
MT
04:37pMeta's oversight board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter
RE
04:18pMeta's social media apps down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
03:31pHopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
RE
01:55pUkrainian forces largely in control of key road in the east, says Kyiv
RE
01:52pWall Street jumps about 2% on upbeat Apple results, hopes of slowing rate hikes
RE
10:38aIndia sets up govt panel to hear social media content moderation complaints
RE
09:04aWhat will the Fed do?
MS
08:43aSocial media failing to keep up with Brazil electoral disinformation, rights groups say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 679 M - -
Net cash 2022 31 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 263 B 263 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 97,94 $
Average target price 176,75 $
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-70.88%263 218
TWITTER, INC.24.25%41 029
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-54.48%19 581
MATCH GROUP, INC.-67.06%12 327
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-45.11%6 373
BUMBLE INC.-28.32%3 145