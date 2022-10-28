Meta's social media apps down for thousands of users - Downdetector

More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts.

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp had faced a global outage just earlier this week, which was later resolved.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)