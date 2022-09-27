Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:31 2022-09-27 am EDT
138.27 USD   +1.39%
08:21aMeta says removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms
RE
07:25aFutures bounce after brutal Wall Street selloff
RE
06:27aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdings Poised to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta says removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

09/27/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it disrupted the first known China-based influence operation focused on targeting users in the United States with political content ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The network maintained fake accounts across Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as competitor service Twitter, but was small and did not attract much of a following, Meta said in a report summarizing its findings.

Still, the report noted, the discovery was significant because it suggested a shift toward more direct interference in U.S. domestic politics compared to previous known Chinese propaganda efforts.

"The Chinese operations we've taken down before talked primarily about America to the world, primarily in South Asia, not to Americans about themselves," Meta global threat intelligence lead Ben Nimmo told a press briefing.

"Essentially the message was 'America bad, China good,'" he said of those operations, while the new operation pushed messages aimed at Americans on both sides of divisive issues like abortion and gun rights.

Another Meta executive at the briefing said the company did not have enough evidence to say who in China was behind the activity.

The fake accounts posed as liberal and conservative Americans in different states, posting memes and lurking in the comments of public figures' posts since November 2021, according to the report.

A sample screenshot showed one account commenting on a Facebook post by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, asking him to stop gun violence and using the hashtag #RubioChildrenKiller.

The same network also set up fake accounts that posed as people in the Czech Republic criticizing the Czech government over its approach to China, according to the report.

Separately, the report said Meta intercepted the largest and most complex Russian-based operation since the war in Ukraine began, describing it as a sprawling network of over 60 websites, social media accounts and petitions on sites like Avaaz.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Katie Paul


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
08:21aMeta says removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms
RE
07:25aFutures bounce after brutal Wall Street selloff
RE
06:27aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdings ..
MT
06:21aMarketScreener's World Press Review : September 27, ..
MS
06:13aCops on Brazil's campaign trail call for backup as violence spikes
RE
06:03aMETA : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/26Bizverse has Officially Become a Meta Long-Term Strategic Partnership
CI
09/26Reaction at home and abroad to Italian election outcome
RE
09/26MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 26, ..
MS
09/26Political reaction to Italian election outcome
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 681 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 367 B 367 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 136,37 $
Average target price 222,69 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-59.46%366 501
TWITTER, INC.-3.79%31 723
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-22.83%30 435
MATCH GROUP, INC.-64.96%13 114
BUMBLE INC.-38.69%2 690
GREE, INC.1.65%1 033