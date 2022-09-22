Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
02:16 2022-09-22 pm EDT
143.34 USD   +0.86%
Meta Says It is Aware of Instagram Outage Affecting Some Users
MT
Meta says working to fix Instagram outage
RE
Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
RE
Meta says working to fix Instagram outage

09/22/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
Sept 22 (Reuters) -

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that several users were having trouble accessing its social network, Instagram.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Meta said.

About 7,000 users reported issues with the platform, according to Downdetector.

The user reports were as high as 24,000 earlier, said Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Several users took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #instagramdown trending as a hashtag on the social media site. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru and Akash Sriram; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 681 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 382 B 382 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
