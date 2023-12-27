Meta: share price rises as Wedbush raises target

Meta's share price rose on Wednesday, as Wedbush raised its target price on the stock, which it considers to be one of its best Internet investment ideas for 2024.



Shortly before 10:00 a.m. (New York time), the stock gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at the same time.



In a wide-ranging study devoted to Internet stocks, Wedbush Securities explains that platforms exposed to consumer consumption should remain well positioned next year.



Its best ideas in this field are Amazon (e-commerce), Meta (digital advertising), Booking (online travel reservations) and Uber (mobility services).



For Wedbush, Meta should benefit - like Amazon and Google - from the emergence of new services in generative artificial intelligence likely to be monetized and extended.



Against this backdrop, the broker has raised its price target on the stock from $350 to $420, while renewing its 'outperform' rating on the social media giant.



