Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:04:30 2023-05-31 pm EDT
263.25 USD   +0.28%
02:02pMeta platforms shareholders vote against 11 proposals including…
RE
01:57pMeta platforms shareholders vote for re-election of 9 directors…
RE
01:53pMeta platforms inc announces preliminary results for shareholder…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta threatens to yank news content from California over payments bill

05/31/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it would remove news content in its home state of California if the state government passed legislation forcing tech companies to pay publishers for journalistic content.

The proposed California Journalism Preservation Act would require online platform companies to pay a "journalism usage fee" to news providers whose work appears on their services, aimed at reversing a decline in the news sector.

In a tweeted statement, Meta spokesman Andy Stone called the payment structure a "slush fund" and said the bill would primarily benefit "big, out-of-state media companies under the guise of aiding California publishers."

The statement was Meta's first on the California bill specifically, although the company has been waging similar battles over compensation for news publishers at the federal level and in countries outside the United States.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
02:02pMeta platforms shareholders vote against 11 proposals including…
RE
01:57pMeta platforms shareholders vote for re-election of 9 directors…
RE
01:53pMeta platforms inc announces preliminary results for shareholder…
RE
01:47pMeta threatens to yank news content from California over payments bill
RE
12:16pNvidia's Recent Product Announcements Further Bolster AI Position, BofA Says
MT
12:04pRaging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US
RE
09:30aManaging expectations
MS
04:42aNVIDIA Corporation : Nvidia joins the 1000 club
MS
02:19aAmazon Drivers Avoid Arbitration Claiming Non-Delivery Of Updated TOS
AQ
05/30Factbox-How megacap stocks fared after hitting $1 trillion in market cap
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 495 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 673 B 673 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,13x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 262,52 $
Average target price 267,61 $
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.118.15%672 768
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-23.29%30 159
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-16.43%11 593
MATCH GROUP, INC.-15.91%9 715
WEIBO CORPORATION-25.97%3 330
BUMBLE INC.-22.59%2 242
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer