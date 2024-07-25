--European antitrust officials will levy a fine against Meta Platforms for allegedly distorting competition by tying its online classified-ad service to Facebook, Reuters reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
--The EU said in December 2022 that Meta automatically gives Facebook users access to its Marketplace service, potentially pushing aside competing classified-ad services. Meta could face a fine of as much as $13.4 billion, or 10% of 2023 global revenue, Reuters reports, saying the EU will likely reveal its decision in September or October.
--Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.
