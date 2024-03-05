By Ben Glickman

Meta Platforms plans to wind down its authorized sales partner program by July, according to one the social-media giant's partners.

Entravision Communications, one of Meta's authorized sales partners, said Tuesday that Meta plans to wind down its program and end its relationships with ASPs by July 1.

Meta didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

ASPs are extensions of Meta's sales teams that have local presences in various countries.

Entravision said that Meta's program accounted for about half of its total revenue in 2023. The company said it has begun a review of its operating strategy and cost structure.

Entravision currently serves as the Meta authorized sales partner for certain countries in Central and South America, as well as Iceland and Mongolia, according to the Meta website.

