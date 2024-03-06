By Ben Glickman

Meta Platforms plans to wind down its authorized sales partner program by July and move to a model where advertisers work directly with the company, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

ASPs are extensions of Meta's sales teams that have local presences in various countries. The move is meant to help make the company's operating model consistent across markets around the world, the spokesperson added.

"We regularly review and adjust how we service clients," the spokesperson said. "We are focused on making this transition as smooth as possible."

Earlier Tuesday, Entravision Communications, one of Meta's authorized sales partners, said the social-media giant informed it of the plan to wind down the program March 4.

Entravision said that the program accounted for about half of its total revenue in 2023. The company said it has begun a review of its operating strategy and cost structure.

Entravision currently serves as the Meta authorized sales partner for certain countries in Central and South America, as well as Iceland and Mongolia, according to the Meta website.

