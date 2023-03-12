Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
179.51 USD   -1.20%
03/10Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm
RE
03/10Canada parliament questions Google execs over news-blocking test
RE
03/10Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

03/12/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(This March 11 story was updated on March 12 to add comment from Canadian Heritage Minister in paragraphs 7-8)

March 11 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Saturday that it would end availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country's Online News Act passes in its current form.

The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc's Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

"A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.

Meta's move comes after Google last month started testing limited news censorship as a potential response to the bill.

Canada's news media industry has asked the government for more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years as tech giants like Google and Meta steadily gain greater market share of advertising.

In a statement on Sunday, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said it was disappointing to see Facebook resorting to threats instead of working with the Canadian government in good faith, and the C-18 bill had nothing to do with how Facebook makes news available to Canadians.

"All we're asking Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work," Rodriguez said. "This is part of a disappointing trend this week that tech giants would rather pull news than pay their fair share."

Facebook last year raised concerns about the legislation and warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru, Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.83% 90.63 Delayed Quote.2.72%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.20% 179.51 Delayed Quote.49.17%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
03/10Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm
RE
03/10Canada parliament questions Google execs over news-blocking test
RE
03/10Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ
RE
03/10Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ
RE
03/10SVB turmoil a sign of pain coming from end of easy-cash era
RE
03/10UK Competition Watchdog Combines Google Probes; Closes Investigation into Google, Meta ..
MT
03/10Meta Reportedly Mulls Decentralized Social Network for Text Updates
MT
03/10DeSantis, Trump to collide in key state of Iowa
RE
03/10Meta explores potential Twitter rival
RE
03/10Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 095 M - -
Net cash 2023 27 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 465 B 465 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
EV / Sales 2024 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 179,51 $
Average target price 210,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.49.17%465 405
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-29.35%27 707
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-9.18%12 747
MATCH GROUP, INC.-14.46%9 913
WEIBO CORPORATION-13.28%4 034
BUMBLE INC.-7.27%2 541