Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

March 11 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc
said on Saturday that it would end availability of news
content for Canadians on its platforms if the country's Online
News Act passes in its current form.
The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18,
introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms
like Meta and Alphabet Inc's Google to negotiate
commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.
"A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or
content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the
vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither
sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to
suspend news access in the country.
Meta's move comes after Google last month started testing
limited news censorship as a potential response to the bill.
Canada's news media industry has asked the government for
more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to
recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years as tech
giants like Google and Meta steadily gain greater market share
of advertising.
In a statement on Sunday, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo
Rodriguez said it was disappointing to see Facebook resorting to
threats instead of working with the Canadian government in good
faith, and the C-18 bill had nothing to do with how Facebook
makes news available to Canadians.
"All we're asking Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals
with news outlets when they profit from their work," Rodriguez
said. "This is part of a disappointing trend this week that tech
giants would rather pull news than pay their fair share."
Facebook last year raised concerns about the legislation and
warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.
