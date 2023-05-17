Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
01:05pMeta to face record EU privacy fine over Facebook data transfer to US
RE
12:27pU.S. agrees to renew strategic pact with second Pacific island state
RE
12:06pAppLovin's Machine Learning Engine to Grow Revenue in 2023 but Competitive Challenges Remain, BofA Securities Says
MT
Meta to face record EU privacy fine over Facebook data transfer to US

05/17/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc is set to face a record European Union privacy fine related to data transfer of Facebook's EU users to U.S. servers for failing to comply with a warning by a top EU court, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The penalty will be higher than the previous record 746 million euros ($821.20 million) fine for Amazon.com Inc, according to the sources.

Meta declined to comment, while the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

EU regulators led by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon have been finalising a ban on the legal tool used by Facebook to transfer European user data because of concerns U.S. intelligence agencies could access the information.

In April, they said the Irish DPC had one month to make an order blocking Facebook's transatlantic data flows. The ban could be in place by mid-May.

Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns.

Meta last year warned that an order to ban the mechanism it uses to transfer data from Europe to the United States could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Foo Yun Chee and Padraic Halpin


© Reuters 2023
