Meta to keep facing Apple privacy pinch, TikTok heat for now

July 28 (Reuters) - Stiff competition from TikTok and Apple
Inc's privacy changes will remain a cause for concern
for Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc in the near term,
Wall Street analysts said.
At least 16 brokerages cut their price targets on Meta after
the company reported its first-ever quarterly revenue drop on
Wednesday, highlighting challenges faced by U.S. companies from
a stronger dollar and worries of an impending recession.
Shares of the company were down about 6% at $159.8, setting
the Whatsapp owner on course to lose roughly $30 billion in
market value for the day.
Last year, Meta's valuation hit the trillion-dollar mark and
ended the year at more than $900 billion.
Apple upended the digital ad industry when it introduced new
iPhone privacy controls last year that made it harder for
companies such as Meta and Snap Inc to target and
measure ads on their apps.
That, coupled with TikTok's aggressive growth, is worsening
recessionary fears, according to analysts.
"Tough comps, macro and FX are certainly part of the
near-term story, but TikTok competition and Apple iOS changes
will both have a bigger impact than expected in 2022," J.P.
Morgan analysts said.
Reels, a short video product that Meta is increasingly
inserting into users' feeds to compete with TikTok, cannibalizes
more profitable content and will be a headwind in the short term
before eventually boosting income, company executives said.
Many analysts also expect Meta could return to stronger
growth in 2023, but noted that the sputtering start to its
metaverse dream, as regulators clamp down on big tech firms,
would set back its innovation plans.
Also weighing on Meta's shares was the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission seeking a court order to block the company from
buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited.
