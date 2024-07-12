WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Meta said on Friday it was ending the suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Mrinalika Roy)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 04:33:10 pm
|498.1 USD
|-2.84%
|497.5
|-0.12%
|10:16pm
|Meta to reinstate Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts in coming weeks
|RE
|09:55pm
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Late Afternoon
|MT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Meta said on Friday it was ending the suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Mrinalika Roy)
|Meta to reinstate Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts in coming weeks
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Late Afternoon
|MT
|Dow hits record high, small caps jump on rate-cut bets; bank results mixed
|RE
|Musk's X charged with deceiving users, risks fine, EU says
|RE
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Musk's X breached DSA online content rules, EU says
|RE
|Australia to bring anti-scam law targeting internet giants this year, regulator says
|RE
|Nasdaq plunges as investors rotate out of Big Tech
|RE
|Black Hills to Power Meta Platforms' New Data Center in Wyoming
|MT
|UK reality TV 'finfluencers' face 2027 trial on investment charges
|RE
|Futures edge lower ahead of rally-testing inflation data
|RE
|European regulators crack down on Big Tech
|RE
|Meta Platforms Insider Sold Shares Worth $8,864,584, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Meta Platforms, KKR, Evercore, Prudential...
|Megacaps boost futures as Wall Street stays upbeat ahead of data, earnings
|RE
|Futures higher as Nvidia, other megacaps build on gains
|RE
|TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Meta Platforms to $600 From $530, Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
|A big fat Indian wedding for the Ambani family to snarl Mumbai traffic
|RE
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat in Late Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech
|MT
|Meta: video capacity freed up with Vodafone's help
|CF
|Chip stocks, megacaps steer S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs
|RE
|Meta expands hate speech policy to remove more posts targeting 'Zionists'
|RE
|Vodafone: network efficiency optimized with Meta
|CF
|Meta Platforms to Remove Posts Using the Term 'Zionist' as Proxy for Jews, Israelis in Hate Speech
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+40.73%
|1,300B
|-7.18%
|26.6B
|+67.92%
|23.7B
|-11.56%
|8.38B
|-22.37%
|2.09B
|-36.30%
|1.16B
|+45.50%
|1.09B
|-1.23%
|596M
|-16.50%
|401M
|+12.05%
|370M