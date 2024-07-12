Meta Platforms, Inc. specializes in online social networking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of social networking, messaging, photo and video sharing platforms (98.6%): operation of the Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp platforms (3.98 billion monthly active users in 2023) ; - sale of virtual and augmented reality products, software and devices (1.4%): virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest), connected screens (Facebook Portal), wearable devices, etc. Net sales break down by source of income into advertising spaces (97.5%) and other (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (39.2%), Asia-Pacific (26.8%), Europe (23.1%) and other (10.9%).

Sector Internet Services