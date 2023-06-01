Meta to test limiting some news access on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

June 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on
Thursday said it will begin tests on its social media websites
Facebook and Instagram that will limit some users and publishers
from viewing or sharing some news content in Canada.
The testing period will run for several weeks, the social
media giant said, adding that the minor percentage of Canadian
users enrolled in testing will be notified if they attempt to
share news content.
The test comes in response to Canada's proposed "Online News
Act." Introduced in April last year, the legislation would force
platforms like Meta and Google parent Alphabet Inc to
negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for
their content.
Meta had, in March, warned it would end the availability of
news content for Canadians on its platforms if the proposed bill
was passed in its current form.
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced
the bill last year, called the tests "unacceptable."
"When a big tech company... tells us, 'If you don't do this
or that, then I’m pulling the plug' – that’s a threat. I’ve
never done anything because I was afraid of a threat," Rodriguez
told Reuters.
Google rolled out similar tests earlier this year blocking
news content for some Canadian users as a test run for a
potential response to the online news bill.
(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman)