Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:50 2023-06-01 pm EDT
272.65 USD   +0.01%
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Sentiment Boosted by Fed Pause Hopes; U.S. Jobs Report Eyed
DJ
06/01Meta to test limiting some news access on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
RE
06/01Judge dismisses Washington, DC, privacy lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta to test limiting some news access on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

06/01/2023 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels

June 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday said it will begin tests on its social media websites Facebook and Instagram that will limit some users and publishers from viewing or sharing some news content in Canada.

The testing period will run for several weeks, the social media giant said, adding that the minor percentage of Canadian users enrolled in testing will be notified if they attempt to share news content.

The test comes in response to Canada's proposed "Online News Act." Introduced in April last year, the legislation would force platforms like Meta and Google parent Alphabet Inc to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for their content.

Meta had, in March, warned it would end the availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the proposed bill was passed in its current form.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, called the tests "unacceptable."

"When a big tech company... tells us, 'If you don't do this or that, then I’m pulling the plug' – that’s a threat. I’ve never done anything because I was afraid of a threat," Rodriguez told Reuters.

Google rolled out similar tests earlier this year blocking news content for some Canadian users as a test run for a potential response to the online news bill.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.69% 123.72 Delayed Quote.39.26%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.98% 272.61 Delayed Quote.126.53%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Sentiment Boosted by Fed Pause Hopes; U.S. ..
DJ
06/01Meta to test limiting some news access on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
RE
06/01Judge dismisses Washington, DC, privacy lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta
RE
06/01Russia says it repels border incursion, strikes on Kyiv kill three
RE
06/01Communications Services Up on Recovering Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Round..
DJ
06/01Wall Street rises on hopes of Fed pausing hikes, debt ceiling deal cheer
RE
06/01FTC chair Khan accused of 'abuse of power' in new US House probe
RE
06/01Wall Street rises on hopes of Fed rate hike pause, debt ceiling deal cheer
RE
06/01Ukraine says Russia again blocking Black Sea grain export deal
RE
06/01Meta unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset ahead of Apple's VR debut
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 495 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 699 B 699 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
EV / Sales 2024 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 272,61 $
Average target price 268,28 $
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.126.53%678 406
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-25.40%29 340
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-16.18%11 626
MATCH GROUP, INC.-16.85%9 607
WEIBO CORPORATION-26.94%3 287
BUMBLE INC.-27.32%2 105
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer