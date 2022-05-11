Meta withdraws Ukraine war content policy guidance request

May 11 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc
said on Wednesday it has withdrawn a request for policy guidance
from its Oversight Board about the content moderation of posts
related to Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.
"This decision was not made lightly — the PAO (policy
advisory opinion) was withdrawn due to ongoing safety and
security concerns," the company said https://transparency.fb.com/en-gb/oversight/oversight-board-cases/ukraine-russia-pao
in a blog post.
The board, which can make binding decisions on specific
thorny content moderation appeals and give policy
recommendations, said it was "disappointed" by the decision.
A Meta spokesman declined to give more information about the
policies on which it was seeking guidance or about the specific
concerns.
Russia banned Facebook and Instagram in March, finding Meta
guilty of "extremist activity" amid Moscow's crackdown on social
media during its invasion of Ukraine. Meta's messaging service
WhatsApp is not affected by the ban. Russia has also throttled
Twitter by slowing its service.
Meta's Oversight Board, which includes academics, rights
experts and lawyers, was created by the company as an
independent body to rule on a small portion of content
moderation cases, but it can also advise on site policies.
"While the Board understands these concerns, we believe the
request raises important issues and are disappointed by the
company's decision to withdraw it," the Oversight Board said in
tweets on Wednesday.
"The importance for the company to defend freedom of
expression and human rights has only increased."
