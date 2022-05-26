Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users

May 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday
said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of
users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.
At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with
Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on
outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage
may be affecting a larger number of users.
According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble
with accessing the Instagram mobile application.
"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing
Instagram," Meta said in a statement.
"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as
possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)