  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 03:25:46 pm EDT
191.04 USD   +3.92%
03:02pMeta working on Instagram access issues reported by users
RE
12:51pBig tech ad revenue growth to taper as pandemic bubble pops -analyst
RE
12:49pInstagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
Summary 
Summary

Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users

05/26/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
May 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.

At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 535 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 498 B 498 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 183,83 $
Average target price 287,32 $
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-45.35%497 503
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-5.90%36 311
TWITTER, INC.-14.02%28 350
MATCH GROUP, INC.-44.44%20 985
BUMBLE INC.-18.28%3 584
GREE, INC.8.62%1 252