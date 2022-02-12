Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Myanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty

02/12/2022 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar celebrates 76th anniversary of the founding of its national army

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta showed off its military strength with a parade in the capital Naypyitaw on Saturday, with its leader Min Aung Hlaing defending last year's coup as necessary to protect the country from enemies, both domestic and foreign.

Celebrating Myanmar's Union Day, which marks independence from British colonial rule in 1947, the government also announced that 814 prisoners would be pardoned. Pardons are often granted on major holidays.

It was not immediately clear if Australian Sean Turnell, an economic adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and who has been detained for more than a year, was among those pardoned.

The day began with mobile internet blackouts from 4.00 a.m. local time, with the parade of army units and civil servants taking place later in the morning. Also taking part were delegations from Myanmar's Karen, Chin, and Kayah states, where ethnic and anti-military armed conflicts rage.

Min Aung Hlaing denounced resistance to the new regime.

"The violence in Myanmar is causing chaos and people are suffering," he said at the televised ceremony.

The junta spent at least $5 million on the ceremony, a local media outlet reported.

One of the main groups behind the protests, the General Strike Committee of Nationalities, said on Facebook that political prisoners being held at Insein prison in Yangon had begun a hunger strike on Saturday. It was not clear how many prisoners had begun the hunger strike.

A decade of democratic reforms and economic progress in Myanmar came to an end with the Feb. 1 2021 coup.

Min Aung Hlaing repeated the junta's assertions that it took power because it believes Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) fraudulently won the 2020 election. The NLD says it won democratically.

The junta has arrested thousands including Suu Kyi, who remains in detention in an undisclosed location facing legal charges that could lead to sentences adding up to 150 or more years in prison.

Security forces have killed at least 1,547 people who resisted the takeover, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The junta says the AAPP numbers are exaggerated and soldiers have also been killed in battles.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
02/11Tech Down Sharply Amid Retreat From Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/11Wall Street ends down sharply on fears of Ukraine conflict
RE
02/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook,..
BU
02/11Wall Street ends down sharply on fears of Ukraine conflict
RE
02/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Slip; Senseonics Plummets 32%
MT
02/11Wall Street drops on rate fears, Ukraine tension
RE
02/11More than 60 Telegram channels blocked in Germany - newspaper
RE
02/11More than 60 Telegram channels blocked in Germany - newspaper
RE
02/11Wall Street struggles for direction as inflation worries linger
RE
02/11META PLATFORMS : Creative Considerations for Government, Political and Nonprofit Organizat..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 133 B - -
Net income 2022 35 188 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 598 B 598 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 219,55 $
Average target price 340,81 $
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-34.73%597 602
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY28.17%50 297
MATCH GROUP, INC.-14.74%31 967
TWITTER, INC.-17.08%28 605
BUMBLE INC.-17.01%3 632
GREE, INC.-8.38%1 157