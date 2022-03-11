Nasdaq, S&P 500 drop as tech drags at end of bumpy week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Dow industrials logging a slim gain
* Meta shares drop as Russia opens criminal probe
* U.S. consumer sentiment near 11-year low
* Indexes: Dow up 0.03%, S&P off 0.42%, Nasdaq down 1.19%
(Updates with mid-afternoon trading)
March 11 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on
Friday as tech and growth shares weighed and investors worried
about the conflict in Ukraine and higher inflation as attention
turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
The Dow was logging a slim gain in afternoon trade as
investors weighed the latest geopolitical developments. Indexes
had opened higher before fading after Russian President Vladimir
Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with
Ukraine, without providing any details.
“After we saw a bounce in the middle of the week, there is
still too much uncertainty out there,” said Matt Maley, chief
market strategist at Miller Tabak. "The market has had a tough
couple of Mondays so I think the short-term players want to take
some chips off the table."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.94 points,
or 0.03%, to 33,185.01, the S&P 500 lost 17.82 points, or
0.42%, to 4,241.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
156.31 points, or 1.19%, to 12,973.66.
Shares of megacap growth companies Apple Inc and
Tesla Inc slipped 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively, to weigh
the most on the S&P 500.
Meta Platforms shares fell 2.7% as Russia opened a
criminal case against the Facebook parent after the social
network changed its hate speech rules to allow users to call for
"death to the Russian invaders" in the context of the war with
Ukraine.
Growth stocks also came under pressure as the U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield hovered near 2%. Expectations for an
interest rate hike by the Fed at its March 15-16 meeting were
largely cemented after a hot inflation data on Thursday.
The energy sector and materials sectors
were up 0.2%.
In the latest developments, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
said Ukraine had reached a "strategic turning point" in the
conflict with Russia, but Russian forces bombarded cities across
the country and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault
on the capital Kyiv.
Stocks have struggled this year as concerns about the
Russia-Ukraine crisis have deepened a sell-off initially fueled
by worries over higher bond yields as the Fed is expected to
tighten monetary policy this year to fight inflation.
A survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell more than
expected in early March as gasoline prices surged to a record
high in the aftermath of Russia's war against Ukraine, boosting
one-year inflation expectations to the highest level since 1981.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.76-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and five new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 215 new lows.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Devik Jain,
Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Cynthia Osterman)