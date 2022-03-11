Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq, S&P 500 slip as tech drags at end of choppy week

03/11/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Meta shares drop as Russia opens criminal probe

* All three major indexes tracking weekly losses

* Indexes: Dow up 0.16%, S&P off 0.36%, Nasdaq down 1.15%

March 11 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday at the end of a volatile week on escalating tensions in Ukraine and worries over higher inflation, with focus turning to one of the most-anticipated Federal Reserve's policy meetings next week.

Markets had opened higher after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, without providing any details.

"That suggests at this point in time even though there was a statement from Putin and he said it was positive, there's still not a whole lot of trust that it is officially going to be followed through upon," said Brian Shepardson, portfolio manager at James Investment.

"I don't think that a lot of people want to be extremely long going into the weekend, unable to change their portfolios dramatically should (Putin) make any changes late Friday night, early Saturday morning."

Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv are regrouping northwest of the Ukrainian capital, satellite pictures showed, in what Britain said could be preparation for an assault on the city within days.

Megacap growth companies Apple Inc and Tesla Inc slipped 2.3% and 4.8%, respectively, to weigh the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes.

Meta Platforms shares fell 3.5% as Russia opened a criminal case against Facebook's parent after the social network changed its hate speech rules to allow users to call for "death to the Russian invaders" in the context of the war with Ukraine.

Tech-heavy growth stocks also came under pressure from U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 2%, as expectations for an interest rate hike by the Fed at its March 15-16 meeting were largely cemented after a hot inflation data on Thursday.

"It's safe to bet that the Fed is going to take the middle ground and not sound uber hawkish next week. They find themselves in a very tough situation because the inflationary pressures are strong in the near term," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

Traders see a 95% chance for a 25 basis point hike by the U.S. central bank.

At 12:27 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.82 points, or 0.16%, to 33,227.89, the S&P 500 lost 15.23 points, or 0.36%, to 4,244.29 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 150.45 points, or 1.15%, to 12,979.51.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors declined. Energy shares slipped 0.4%, but were set for their third straight weekly gain on a recent surge in crude oil prices.

Financials and materials shares both advanced 0.3%.

A survey showed on Friday that U.S. consumer sentiment fell more than expected in early March as gasoline prices soared to a record high in the aftermath of the crisis in Ukraine.

All the major indexes are tracking a weekly decline, with the blue-chip Dow eyeing its fifth straight weekly loss.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 267 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain, Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.68% 155.79 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.60% 190.06 Delayed Quote.-41.96%
TESLA, INC. -3.97% 803.3442 Delayed Quote.-20.67%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:02pNasdaq, S&P 500 slip as tech drags at end of choppy week
RE
12:53pTOP WRAP 10-Russian forces regroup on outskirts of Kyiv after setbacks
RE
12:52pMeta platforms' oversight board says context is important for content policies, enforce..
RE
10:58aRussian Committee Initiates Criminal Case Against Meta
MT
10:49aMeta Faces Criminal Case Launched by Russia Over Death, Violence Calls on Its Platforms
MT
10:35aFacebook, Google defend advertising deal investigated by EU, UK watchdogs
RE
10:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:05aSilver Bullet Mines Corp. Is First Mining Company in the Metaverse
AQ
09:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's roller coaster week continues
07:46aEuropean Commission, UK's Competition Watchdog Investigating Google, Meta's 'Jedi Blue'..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 871 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 531 B 531 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 195,21 $
Average target price 328,69 $
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-41.96%531 350
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-4.03%40 244
TWITTER, INC.-21.06%27 260
MATCH GROUP, INC.-28.23%27 063
BUMBLE INC.-31.36%3 003
GREE, INC.13.81%1 436