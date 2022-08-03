Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:55 2022-08-03 am EDT
161.26 USD   +0.67%
07:41aNew York Times forecasts weak advertising revenue
RE
03:19aAs US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market
RE
08/02Reuters-schedule/…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times forecasts weak advertising revenue

08/03/2022 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co forecast a drop in advertising revenue for the third quarter on Wednesday, as brands cut back on ad spending in the face of global economic challenges.

The Times posted a 2.4% drop in digital ad revenue for the second quarter and said total advertising revenue was expected to be in the range of flat to down low single digits for the current three-month period.

Lower ad spending due to rising interest rates, surging inflation and foreign exchange headwinds has forced advertising-dependent firms, including Snap Inc, Meta Platforms and Twitter Inc, to temper their forecasts.

The Times said it added 180,000 net digital subscribers in the latest period, down from 387,000 subscribers it added in the first quarter, when readers turned to it for its coverage of the Ukraine crisis.

Revenue was $555.7 million for the quarter ended June 26, compared with $498.5 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue of $552.20 million, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.16% 160.19 Delayed Quote.-52.45%
SNAP INC. 3.46% 9.87 Delayed Quote.-79.01%
TWITTER, INC. 0.22% 40.98 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
07:41aNew York Times forecasts weak advertising revenue
RE
03:19aAs US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market
RE
08/02Reuters-schedule/…
RE
08/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 2, 2022
MS
08/02Big tech should share Europe network costs - France, Italy, Spain document
RE
08/02Q2 : EBITDA margin passes inflection point and profitability brought forward
AQ
08/02-Big tech should share Europe network costs - France, Italy, Spain document
RE
08/01Australian AI star Appen flags first-half loss, shares plunge
RE
08/01Australia's Appen warns of first interim loss since debut on rising costs, shares plung..
RE
08/01EXCLUSIVE : France, Italy, Spain call for tech firms to pay for telecoms networks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 B - -
Net income 2022 26 690 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 431 B 431 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 160,19 $
Average target price 229,03 $
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-52.45%430 518
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY6.18%41 831
TWITTER, INC.-5.18%31 311
MATCH GROUP, INC.-42.00%21 908
BUMBLE INC.6.32%4 663
GREE, INC.-2.60%1 084