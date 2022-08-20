New Zealand faces 'big task' in recovering from heavy rains, floods

Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand retained a state of emergency
in parts of its flood-battered South Island on Sunday as
authorities weighed damage in the region hardest hit by four
days of torrential rain.
Last week's rains in northern and central areas forced more
than 500 people from their homes, making some uninhabitable.
The South Island city of Nelson has been worst affected, but
towns in the North Island have also been cut off by floods that
swamped roads and homes.
Authorities in the region around Nelson said https://www.facebook.com/nelsontasmancivildefenceandemergencymanagement
there had been no serious weather incidents or evacuations
overnight, however.
"We are working as quickly as we can to get people home
safely," emergency management officials said https://www.nelsontasmancivildefence.co.nz/,
adding that while they had looked at about half the affected
properties, detailed inspections could need days, depending on
the weather.
"We have a big task, and inspecting for land instability is
more complex than for flooding."
While the extreme weather has eased, warnings against heavy
rain stay in western Tasman and Fiordland on the South Island,
forecaster Metservice said https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home
on its website.
A state of emergency continues in the regions of
Marlborough, West Coast and Nelson-Tasman, national emergency
officials have said.
"Listen to local authorities and follow any instructions to
evacuate," the agency said on its website https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/.
"If you feel unsafe, you should self-evacuate."
On Saturday, Kieran McAnulty, the emergency management
minister, thanked rescuers but added that recovery would be a
"long and difficult" process.
