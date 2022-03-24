Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Zealand's NZME, Google to discuss news delivery terms amid fair payment push

03/24/2022 | 06:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The facade of a Google office is seen in New York City

(Reuters) - New Zealand media firm NZME said on Friday it has signed a letter of intent with Google to outline terms for news content delivery, as the country's publishers take on digital platforms over fair payment for news displayed on their sites.

NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald, also said it was in discussions with Facebook parent Meta Platforms over various digital projects for next year.

New Zealand's news publishers association had sought approval to collectively bargain with Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc unit Google for fair payments, but NZME chose to engage with the tech giants directly.

NZME will enter a 90-day period of negotiation with Google to finalise key terms of the proposed supply of its news content to Google's News Showcase and other news products, it said on Friday.

The final deal was intended to be for a minimum of five years.

The company's portfolio includes several regional newspapers, as well as radio channels and online websites.

NZME also said it expects 2022 core earnings between NZ$67 million ($46.63 million) and NZ$72 million, if it finalises the deal with Google at the end of the negotiation period.

($1 = 1.4368 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.38% 2831.44 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
NZME LIMITED 3.38% 1.53 End-of-day quote.6.99%
NZME LIMITED 3.38% 1.53 End-of-day quote.6.99%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
06:05pNew Zealand's NZME, Google to discuss news delivery terms amid fair payment push
RE
03:30pSUNDAR PICHAI : Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to meet EU antitrust chief March 30
RE
01:17pWall St rises as investors buy beaten-down chipmakers, tech stocks
RE
10:32aWall Street rises on tech boost; NATO summit in focus
RE
09:37aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 24, 2022
09:34a3D ads come to Facebook, Instagram in step toward the metaverse
RE
03/23Communications Services Down as Growth Sector Rebound Stalls -- Communications Services..
DJ
03/23META PLATFORMS : Two New Ways to Control Your Instagram Feed
PU
03/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop, Tilray Poised to Surge, Tes..
MT
03/23Exclusive-Indonesia preparing tough new curbs for online platforms -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 822 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 581 B 581 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 213,46 $
Average target price 327,79 $
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-36.54%581 026
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY6.80%43 660
TWITTER, INC.-12.08%30 360
MATCH GROUP, INC.-22.50%29 225
BUMBLE INC.-16.39%3 665
GREE, INC.17.83%1 426