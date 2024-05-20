An Nvidia Co-Founder's Latest Bet: Making 'Quantum Valley' in New York

Curtis Priem is donating more than $75 million to help Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute become a hub for a cutting-edge technology.

Dimon Led Bank CEOs to Fend Off Tougher Capital Rules

Regulators discuss slashing proposed capital requirements in sign of banks' increasing clout.

JPMorgan Reshuffled Its Top Ranks. Investors Will Hear From Dimon's Possible Successors.

Several top executives are set to present their first public comments since the bank's sweeping management changes earlier this year.

Facebook Parent's Plan to Win AI Race: Give Its Tech Away Free

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has trained his "Eye of Sauron" on its artificial-intelligence strategy, which comes with risks.

The Properties High Interest Rates Can't Touch

Competition to buy the world's most exclusive stores is intense despite modest rent growth.

A Deck Maker's $450 Million Bet on America's Renovation Boom

Trex is building a factory in Arkansas to boost its manufacturing capacity, and it is rolling out new lines of premium decking.

Star Entertainment Gets Bid Interest, Says No Substantive Talks So Far

The Australian casino operator said it has received approaches about potential deals as it battles to repair its reputation amid heightened scrutiny from regulators.

Planet Fitness's New Chief Steps Into a Culture-War Storm

The gym chain contends with a boycott and bomb threats as it stands by its inclusive locker-room policy.

Kate Middleton Favors This British Brand. Now It's Coming for Americans.

Smaller European companies are embracing the U.S. as online sales help pinpoint the most promising locations for stores.

Crypto Lender Genesis Global Gets Wind-Down Plan Approved

A bankruptcy judge approved a chapter 11 wind-down plan for Genesis that will pay back creditors about 77% of the same digital assets that they lent to the cryptocurrency lender before its bankruptcy filing.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-24 2115ET