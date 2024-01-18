Hyundai and Kia Emerge as Tesla's Biggest U.S. Rivals

A pair of allied Korean carmakers are pushing to launch electric vehicles ahead of competitors.

Spotify Dominates Audio Streaming, but Where Are the Profits?

The company has expanded beyond music to stay ahead but has struggled to make money.

Children on Instagram and Facebook Were Frequent Targets of Sexual Harassment, State Says

A 2021 Meta Platforms presentation estimated 100,000 child users were harassed daily, according to unredacted portions of a New Mexico lawsuit.

Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta Platforms Board After 12 Years

Sandberg said she will not stand for re-election to the board in May, and that she will serve as an adviser to the company.

BHP Reviews Nickel Plans Amid Market Rout

BHP Group, the world's largest miner by market value, has joined several other producers in saying it will rethink plans for its nickel business to help it ride out the industry downturn.

Apple Loses Attempt to Delay U.S. Watch Ban

The tech giant will have to disable the pulse-oximeter feature on its watch to continue U.S. sales.

Mr. D.I.Y. Plans $300 Million IPO of Thai Unit

Malaysia's Mr. D.I.Y., one of the largest home-improvement retailers in Southeast Asia, plans to raise up to $300 million by listing its Thai subsidiary, people familiar with the matter said.

Discover shares drop as company sets aside extra $1B in case of souring credit

Shares of Discover Financial Services slid after hours on Wednesday after the credit-card giant reported fourth-quarter profits that missed expectations and said it had set aside more money to cushion against potentially tougher conditions for consumers.

Eaton Names Johnson Controls Finance Chief as Next CFO

Olivier Leonetti will join the power management company on Feb. 5, succeeding Thomas Okray, who is leaving for personal reasons.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Phones Go Heavy on Industry's Next Big Hope: Generative AI

The features have long-term promise, though experts question the immediate pull on consumers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-24 0115ET