Samsung Kicks Off AI Upsell Cycle

Smartphone and PC makers are banking on AI-enabled devices to revive sales this year.

Hyundai, Kia Emerge as Tesla's Biggest U.S. Rivals on EVs

A pair of allied Korean carmakers are pushing to launch electric vehicles ahead of competitors.

Chip Giant TSMC Foresees Delay at Second Arizona Plant

The announcement offers further evidence that the $40 billion project, a showpiece of the Biden administration's effort to remake the U.S. as a chip hub, is running into challenges.

Spotify Dominates Audio Streaming, but Where Are the Profits?

The company has expanded beyond music to stay ahead but has struggled to make money.

Boeing Secures Orders for 150 Max Jets, A Boost Amid U.S. Grounding

Boeing said it had agreed to deliver 150 of its 737 MAX aircraft to India's Akasa Air, providing a vote of confidence in one of the industry's fastest-growing markets as the plane maker faces pressure from regulators over a structural failure involving a different variant of its MAX jets.

Companies Snap Up New Clean-Energy Tax Credits

A new government program is designed to funnel cash quickly to renewable-energy developers, potentially accelerating the transition from fossil fuels.

BHP Reviews Nickel Plans Amid Market Rout

BHP Group, the world's largest miner by market value, has joined several other producers in saying it will rethink plans for its nickel business to help it ride out the industry downturn.

Richemont Rises After Sales Show Resilience

Richemont reported sales above expectations for its fiscal third quarter, but confirmed slowing growth faced by the luxury sector as a whole.

Children on Instagram and Facebook Were Frequent Targets of Sexual Harassment, State Says

A 2021 Meta Platforms presentation estimated 100,000 child users were harassed daily, according to unredacted portions of a New Mexico lawsuit.

Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta Platforms Board After 12 Years

Sandberg said she will not stand for re-election to the board in May, and that she will serve as an adviser to the company.

